The Ottumwa City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday to make a decision and how the city intends to use its approximately $1.8 million in the first round of American Rescue Plan Act funding.
The city will also receive the same allotment next year to spend, but the funds are limited to how they can be spent. They can't be spent on infrastructure projects such as streets, but they can be used to recoup lost revenue from COVID-19, as well as other entities.
The city has received many ideas from both staff and the public at large, and has until the end of the month to determine where those funds will be designated. At last week's council meeting, Mary Margaret Butler of the Whatsoever You Do women's and children's shelter asked for $100,000 to be used to aid in the construction costs for the building on Iowa Avenue.
Since no timeline for the completion of the renovation of the shelter was available, and that the shelter was about halfway through what it figured it needed to spend to complete the renovation, members of the council believed it might be best if the shelter was part of the second round of ARPA funding.
As a result, the city has not included the shelter in this round. The city has pinpointed the following to be used for the first round of funding:
• Revenue recovery related to the pandemic: $562,117
• Medium density infill development/prototyping: $150,000
• Construction of campground shower house: approximately $300,000
• HVAC update to City Hall: $809,671
Money for the shower house and City Hall upgrade is only part of the overall costs for those projects.
Ideas for how the money should be spent were scored by city half and determined based on priority, and several were eligible during the recent bonding request. Those that were left over were then re-evaluated and sent to the council for approval.
The total funds — approximately $3.6 million — must be designated and used by Dec. 31, 2024.
Also during the meeting, a date of April 5 will be set for a public hearing regarding the disposition of property at 817 Chester Avenue for a house to be built.
Following the meeting, the council and staff will take part in an engineering/public works work session.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. inside council chambers at City Hall.
Wapello County Supervisors
After not meeting last week, the supervisors return to pass their fiscal year 2023 budget during a public hearing at the courthouse.
The supervisors said that property taxes would fall by 72 cents for the coming fiscal year, but the council also received approximately $1.5 million in new revenue as a result of the mental health levy disappearing statewide this year.
Also, the supervisors will discuss the sale of 3.24 acres of Pearson Park to Randy Reed for $3,600.
Also, Susan Spurgeon is expected to be officially approved as Clerk 2 in the treasurer's office.
The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor courtroom/board room.