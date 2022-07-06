The City of Ottumwa will now provide $10,000 to homebuilders or homeowners who complete a new single-family home.
The Build Ottumwa program was approved by city council in June. Under the program, anyone building a new single-family home valued at least $125,000 will receive a $10,000 economic development grant at the time a certificate of occupancy is issued.
Grant applications are available with a building permit application in the Building and Code Enforcement Office at City Hall.
“We know from conversations held with contractors and developers that there remains a gap in profitability to building homes right now,” Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation president Kelly Genners said. “This program will help to close that gap and get those single-family homes built that we so desperately need.”
The Legacy Foundation contributed $150,000 for the Build Ottumwa Program.
“We have housing needs in categories, but single-family has been the hardest to incentivize,” city community development director Zach Simonson said. “These types of incentives have been very effective in other communities and we are eager to see the effect in Ottumwa.”
Applications for Build Ottumwa are open now and will be offered until available funds are allocated.
