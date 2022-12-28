OTTUMWA — Ottumwa residents wishing to dispose of live Christmas trees can leave them on the curb for regular weekly bulky item collection in the month of January.
The trees are recycled into mulch and must be free of tinsel and decorations, and cannot be in a bag. Trees over 6 feet tall should be cut in half for collection.
Due to a couple holidays in January, there will be changes for bulky item collection days. Below are the dates, by week, when bulky item tree collection will occur:
— January 5 (both north and south on Thursday due to Jan. 2nd New Year Holiday)
— January 10 (south side), January 12 (north side)
— January 19 (both north and south on Thursday due to MLK Holiday)
— January 24 (south side), January 25 (north side)
