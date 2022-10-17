OTTUMWA — The City of Ottumwa will be making a presentation to the city council regarding a multi-project upgrade to U.S. 34 that the city hopes will be part of the next five-year improvement plan with the Iowa Department of Transportation.
No action is expected to be taken during Tuesday's meeting at City Hall, but the presentation will discuss potential changes to approximately 2 1/2 miles of highway between the U.S. 63 junction and Wildwood Drive that could be included in IDOT's 2025-29 plan.
Three options exist along the route:
— Replacement and reconstruction of existing areas with ramps, bridges, etc.
— Replacement and reconstruction at-grade, with additional signaled intersections.
— Replacement and reconstruction at-grade, with six roundabouts.
The presentation will offer the positives and negatives for each, and changes would affect the Vine Street, Jefferson Street, Church Street, Wapello Street and Quincy Avenue intersections.
In every case, the creation of roundabouts was determined to be the safest option because of the slower speeds involved, lower maintenance costs and reduced stops, particularly at the U.S. 34/Wapello Street intersection, which has been targeted by IDOT as one of the top intersections in need of safety measures as 22,000 vehicles travel that intersection in a day.
However, the downsides of roundabouts were also pointed out, such was the potential for an increased number of non-serious crashes, additional right-of-way ground involved and difficulty of permitted loads to get through the circle.
Roundabouts have been discussed at previous council meetings over the last few months, namely at the intersection of Albia Road and Quincy Avenue, as well a possible design at Vine Street near John Deere Works.
Also in the presentation is a pedestrian culvert under U.S. 34 to connect the parks near the Wapello Street intersection.
According to an overview of the projects, the existing U.S. 34 was built in the mid-1960s. Though some maintenance projects have occurred, the pavement and bridges are "showing signs of distress."
In other business:
• The city is expected to approve a proposal to prepare a feasibility study for an elevated bridge over Bear Creek and the Canadian Pacific tracks on Quincy Avenue. The cost of the study is $6,500, and will be split evenly between the city and county, since both own the crossing. The study will include impacts to adjacent property, an environmental review, etc. Residents near that area have encouraged the city and county to review the possibility of an overpass over the tracks, since CP is expected to quadruple train traffic through the area as it seeks to merge with Kansas City Southern.
• Final readings are expected for gas and electric franchise fees, which will change the current ordinance and institute a 3% fee on those utilities to create revenue and assist with the city's maxed-out general fund.
• A voluntary annexation request will get its second reading, as Dollar General hopes to build a store at the corner of Hutchinson Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue.
There also will be a board of health meeting prior to the regular council meeting. The council will discuss condemnations for structures at 517 Grant St., 1016 S. Weller St., and 734 Center St.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. inside council chambers, and can be viewed on the city's YouTube page.
Wapello County Board of Supervisors
The Wapello County Board of Supervisors will consider a request from the American Gothic House Center to seek out funds to add an educational center to the facility.
The Gothic House Center board is hoping to apply for Destination Iowa's Tourism Attraction Fund to pay for the construction, but is asking the supervisors for $12,000 for architectural plans and services for Shive-Hattery in regard to the expansion.
If the Gothic House receives the grant, the construction costs could be funded 100% if those costs are under $500,000. Gothic Center administrator Cari Nicely has cited overcrowding at the center as one of the reasons for pursuing expansion.
The supervisors also are expected to finalize the contract with Christner Contracting Inc. for the courthouse window replacement project, which will be completed no later than February 2024.
The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor courtroom/board room of the courthouse.
