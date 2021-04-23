OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa City Council gave the planning department the go-ahead to pursue a grant for the old First National Bank building during Tuesday's meeting at City Hall.
The building, which is at the corner of Market and Main streets, was built in 1915, and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1995, but has fallen into a blighted condition.
As a result, the city will push for an Iowa Rural Heritage Revitalization Grant that would go toward terra cotta restoration on the facade and asbestos abatement.
"Whether or not we receive that grant, the city's main role is being the steward of the building moving toward development, and putting together a good development agreement that ensures the next owner takes that building in a direction that's harmonious with downtown," interim director of planning and development Zach Simonson said. "We need to reach the highest potential and the best value."
The city bought the abandoned building and the contents in April of last year and, along with several volunteers, has been taking steps to clean out the junk stored in it. At an earlier council meeting, Simonson said the city and Main Street Ottumwa have been in talks of auctioning off the more valuable items in the building, with the proceeds split between Main Street Ottumwa and the Ottumwa Historic Preservation Commission.
The total funding for the project through the grant would be $15,000, with the city requesting $10,000 from the state historical society for a plan to guide developers in the project, and the city providing $5,000 as a match.
"We'd expect the $5,000 match to be recovered at the time of the sale of the building," Simonson said.
The city is currently seeking qualified preservation architects for the project, with the request for qualifications closing Wednesday. Any finalists would then be selected May 1 and project negotiations would begin, and the grant application submitted to the state May 3.
"Over the last eight or 12 weeks, volunteers have been helping us to clean it out when there has been bitter cold and some good weather a couple times," Simonson said. "We've gotten some of the water out of the basement and got some plans to get that stabilized.
"You can actually walk around the building and we had an architect tour the building," he said. "It OK to let people look in now because it's more or less presentable, and that's been a nice development."