OTTUMWA — About six months into a contract for mowing services, the City of Ottumwa is ready to sever it and look elsewhere.
The city seeks to terminate its five-year deal with Iowa Fence Inc. and put out a request-for-proposal for another company to handle mowing and clean-up service during Tuesday's city council meeting at City Hall.
The city and Iowa Fence entered into a contract April 1, but according to a staff summary from director of community development Zach Simonson, there "have been numerous concerns about performance, including failure to complete projects within the required five days, poor quality work and incorrect billing."
Iowa Fence LLC is located in West Des Moines, and Simonson is asking the council to approve a letter of termination within 30 days, but effective Dec. 1.
To go along with that agenda item, the city will look for a new company to perform those functions. There will be a quick turnaround, but the city hopes to have a new contractor selected by Dec. 20. Responses to the RFP are due to the city by Dec. 9.
In other business:
• The council is expected to approve a second addendum to the city's real estate purchase for the Amtrak depot. It will be the third time the closing has been changed; the city was expected to close Aug. 17, and then it was pushed back to Oct. 5 because the city was waiting for abstracts of the building, which was owned by the Wapello County Historical Society. At the council meeting Oct. 18, the council decided to wait it out to get a "marketable title."
The closing date is now listed no later than Dec. 30.
• The third and final reading of an ordinance change will be read considering a Dollar General store at the corner of East Pennsylvania Avenue and Hutchinson Avenue. With approval, the voluntary annexation of property by Dollar General will also be approved. It would mark the third Dollar General store in city limits.
• The city is also looking to move forward with an office and maintenance building project that passed out of the Ottumwa Cemetery Board of Trustees. The city is again looking to work with Willett-Hoffman of Cedar Rapids, as it as with the Ottumwa Park shower house project. The anticipated cost for the cemetery building project is $975,000, and the cost for Willett-Hoffman to create plans and specifications for the project is just over $60,000.
The council meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers and will be live-streamed on the city's YouTube page.
Wapello County Board of Supervisors
A light agenda awaits the supervisors Tuesday.
The supervisors will be visited by Mike Mortensen, president of Iowa Association of County Commissioners and Veterans Services Officers to discuss the federal PACT Act, which expands health care for veterans who were exposed to burn pits and other dangerous chemicals, and for a discussion about the increased challenges and changes to Veterans Affairs in the county.
There also are proposals to replace the carpet at the Department of Human Services office in the Wapello Building, with the lowest bid coming in at just over $42,000.
The supervisors also will set a public hearing to close and vacate a section of 185th Avenue in conjunction with the mine reclamation project. Wapello County Conservation owns both sides of the road.
The supervisors meeting begins at 9:30 a.m., in the third-floor courtroom/board room of the courthouse.
