It appears likely that franchise fees will be coming to Ottumwa residents and businesses in the near future.
During Tuesday's city council meeting, the city is expected to set a required public hearing for July 19 to discuss the topic. The city is proposing a 3% increase on gas (MidAmerican Energy) and electricity (Alliant Energy) bills, and those affected will have their first chance to weigh in on the subject at the public hearing.
At 3%, customers would see an increase of $4.30 on the average residential bill; the first 1% essentially cancels the local option sales tax on a utility bill.
The franchise fees have been discussed several times by city administrator Philip Rath to generate revenue for the city's general fund, which pays staff salaries, and hopefully plug the dam of the city being short-staffed. Since 2014, the city has had to lay off 26 employees across various departments, and the city's fund levy is currently maxed out at $8.10 as property valuations, though increasing, are still lagging many cities Ottumwa's size.
Rath initially hoped to implement the full 5% increase, which is the maximum allowed under state law. However, during a work session with the council June 21 to discuss the issue, a consensus appeared to be reached at 3%. A 3% increase will bring in about $1.6 million annually in revenue for the city, about four times as much revenue than if the city doesn't have franchise fees.
For the fees to be adopted, the city must produce a revenue purpose statement, which outlines how the revenue would be used. The city identified not only staff shortages, particularly in public safety, but also improving existing public buildings, energy conservation and weatherization measures for low-income homeowners, construction and reconstruction of streets, economic development projects, etc.
During the work session, council members acknowledged the conundrum the city is in; they don't want to over-burden their residents, but they're also cognizant of the city's staffing plight.
"I'm not against this, but we need to be very clear in how this is presented to the public," council member Marc Roe said during the session, according to minutes from the meeting. "We have a difficult decision to make, and not a popular one. We have a revenue crisis and staff crisis; if you don't have staff, you might as well roll it up and shut it down.
"Franchise fees is our best option; we can't survive as a city and grow if we don't have it."
Council member Cara Galloway concurred, saying the city "needs to be transparent in how this generated revenue is going to be spent."
Wapello County will not benefit from the franchise fee revenue, as the fees only pertain to Ottumwa customers. However, the county will lose between $160,000 and $180,000 annual in revenue from its utilities portion of local option sales tax. The board of supervisors is vehemently against the implementation of the fees.
Instituting franchise fees must be done by ordinance, which may require three readings.
The council is expected to approve plans, specifications and form of contract for the Bridge View hotel parking lot. The estimated cost of the project is just over $574,000 and will create 117 parking spaces when completed.
Prior to the regular meeting, a board of health meeting will be conducted to consider demolition of properties at 308 Mer Rouge Ave. and 437 N. Court St.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. and can be viewed on the city's YouTube page.
Wapello County Board of Supervisors
The supervisors will approve fiscal year 2023 salaries for all employees in the county's various departments.
The county also will approve the appointments of Debra Fenton-Roe and Steve Croft to three-year terms on the Veterans Affairs board.
The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor courtroom/board room at the courthouse.
