OTTUMWA — Jay Wheaton seemed to take a little pride in how far the Ottumwa Regional Airport has come since the City of Ottumwa claimed ownership in March of 2021.
"Everybody was kind of unsure on how it was going to go and whether we were going to be profitable or not," Wheaton, the airport facilities manager, told the city council Tuesday. "I feel that we've really turned this around."
Indeed, not only is the airport turning a profit, it will reshuffle duties and perhaps add employees down the road.
The council unanimously passed a restructuring of personnel at the airport, creating the job of "airport services supervisor," which would perform both maintenance on planes and be able to give flight instruction.
The change was made because the airport has been able to make a profit since the city took it over. Revenues are up about $80,000, and continue to rise as the airport sells thousands of gallons of cheaper fuel that can't be found on either coast, and is in a convenient location in the Midwest.
Wheaton pointed out in a presentation that in the last two years when the airport was run by ArchAngel, 217,301 gallons of fuel were sold. Since the city took over as the operator less than two years ago, about 306,000 gallons have been sold.
Also, the airport has added new contracts, and Wheaton said of one its biggest clients for fuel will be buying a bigger plane in the near future.
Wheaton said the number of stops at the airport has increased.
"August 1 was the busiest day we'd ever had out there with 38 flights in and out of there in one day," he said. "Now some of that is Indian Hills students, but still, that's a lot of activity for a local airport."
The airport is now designated as an "enhanced service" airport, one step below "commercial service." As an enhanced-service airport, it can accommodate most any kind of business jet, sell fuel, provide aircraft maintenance, etc.
Mayor Rick Johnson told Wheaton he hopes that one day the airport could be used for commercial flights as well, the way Southeast Iowa Regional Airport in Burlington is.
"I still hope we can explore that at some point on a daily basis," Johnson said. "Other towns in Iowa that are comparable in size have that, and I don't know why we can't.
"So I'll be more than happy to help you with that at some point," the mayor chuckled.
In a sense, the airport is booked. It currently has a 15-student waiting list for flight instruction, and 31 different pilots have used the rental plane.
However, some council members questioned the hiring of an airport services supervisor. An extended part of that restructuring could be used for an airport secretary to take calls make sure business stays in Ottumwa, but most of that will depend on the health of the airport fund balance in the future; the airport fund is separate from any other city fund.
The airport services supervisor will make $83,262 per year, but the city is also awaiting results from a salary and benefits study from Gallagher, which is due early next year, to see if there needs to be a pay adjustment.
Human resources director Barbara Codjoe said a market study of national averages for the job was performed, as was a conversation with director of operations Duke Ball, to get a ballpark figure for the salary.
"I'm not against this, but if we're looking at creating a new positions, why wouldn't we just make the (pay) adjustment now as opposed to making a second adjustment at some point down the road?" council member Marc Roe asked Codjoe.
Codjoe said it comes back to knowing what the job responsibilities are for the airport employees, which is why parameters will be set for those job descriptions.
"We need to able to account for what they're doing because that's not currently being done," she said. "We've never accounted for that in the year and a half since we've taken things over."
The restructuring the council approved will cost less than $20,000 out of the airport fund. However, that expense becomes larger the more employees are hired, specifically full-time employees. For example, adding a part-time secretary would cost about $25,000 more than the approved restructuring. Adding only a full-time secretary to what was already approved will jump that expense to about $78,000.
"I understand that we have increased sales, because that's exactly what we wanted to have happen," Roe said. "So increasing the salaries, even if we do increase sales, is going to be knocking down that fund balance pretty quickly.
"So before we go add a lot of positions, I'd like to see a solid plan on how we intend to increase the revenues or decrease expenses in other areas. That way we can ensure that we keep our fund balance sound."
As far as the potential of the airport, Wheaton was excited about what could be in store. In June, the airport will be one of the stops for the Air Race Classic, a one-day event that will feature 50 aircraft and a minimum of 100 female pilots.
Also, there are 530 acres of farm ground that will come up for bid next fall.
"We have all that property out there, and we've had a lot of calls from people about when we're going to that out for bid again. As high as soybeans and corn are right now, we look for that land value to go up quite a bit," Wheaton said. "We've got the leases for MUSCO Lighting and the FAA. Things are pretty busy out there. It's more than just an airport."
