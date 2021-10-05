OTTUMWA — The City of Ottumwa announced there was an increase in nuisance inspections over the summer.
The largest jump rom 2020 to 2021 was in tall grass inspections, which increased 37%. Junk motor vehicle inspections (34%) also saw a noticeable increase, reaching 155 inspections over the summer.
"Across the board, our number of completed inspections are up," said city community planning and development director Zach Simonson. "Each of those cases require a minimum of two on-site inspections as well as the time to prepare and follow up on notices."
Simonson said the department also was able to reinstate the seasonal code enforcement inspector position to add personnel for inspections.
"Our season inspector Jonathan Ball and full-time housing and code enforcement inspector Jeremy Lipe should be proud of the work they did this season," Simonson said.
The building and code enforcement department is tasked with enforcing the city's building, housing and nuisance codes. Most nuisance cases, such as tall grass and junk vehicles, are generated by tips from neighbors.
The department can be reached at www.ottumwapermits.com, or at (641) 683-0650.