OTTUMWA — When one house goes down, it's another opportunity for something better to replace it.
That seems to be the prevailing sentiment with the City of Ottumwa, which has seen a spike in the number of condemnations and demolitions of structures this year.
The city still has a backlog of over 100 placarded properties subject to condemnation, but the building and code enforcement department has already condemned 23 properties this year, city building inspector Jake Rusch told the city council during Tuesday's board of health meeting, with more likely on the way to finish 2022.
"Condemnation and demolition is a last resort. We don't just go and tear houses down, but we also want people to enjoy their properties," Rusch, who helps lead the condemnation process, said Wednesday. "We give people a huge amount of chances, but it's good to get the houses out of there that need condemning.
"In my 6 1/2 years, this is the most we've had, and it's quite a feat for our department," he said. "Everyone has been working pretty hard on this. It's a lot of work, and it's pretty thankless."
The condemnation process is only one avenue for the city, and it's the most common. If property owners don't submit a timely repair plan and adhere to it, the cost for the city to demolish is assessed to the owner.
On the other hand, the more properties that get condemned, the easier it becomes for the city to try to meet its goals of an improved housing stock in the community.
Rusch said the commitment to condemning properties has been focused. He anticipates the department is on pace for about 30 condemnations before the year is over, "but we don't really have a quota each year."
"Everyone has been on board with it," he said. "The council wanted it, and the citizens wanted it. So we get them taken care of."
Mayor Rick Johnson praised Rusch at the code enforcement staff during the meeting, adding that the city needs to continue on its trajectory.
"We need to continue to work aggressively on condemning properties that are beyond rehabilitation because it really helps improve the look of our community," Johnson said.
City director of community development Zach Simonson also acknowledged the work of his department.
"Blight is an unfortunate reality in Ottumwa’s neighborhoods. Our derelict property program has been aggressive about clearing out blight to make room for new development and change the direction of our neighborhoods," he said. "I’m extremely proud of our building and code enforcement department for putting in the work, and appreciative of the council for their support for the program."
Rusch said the backlog of placarded properties "will never end, but it does fluctuate."
"When one falls off, we add two," he said. "It takes a lot to get from the board of health meeting to the house going to the ground.
"There is a lot of forward thinking, because infill lots are a no-brainer," he said. "Some of these already have the utilities in place. If a house is falling into a basement, there's no way you can rehabilitate that, or if there is a fire. Those are easier to move faster on. But there is so much opportunity for people to improve their homes."
In other business:
• The council, which barely had enough members for a quorum with three council members present, pulled the agenda item regarding a development agreement with Design Works for a new 12-tennis court complex and will discuss it later.
• In the consent agenda, the city set a date of Sept. 20 for a public hearing regarding an ordinance change for gas utilities with MidAmerican Energy and instituting a franchise fee.
