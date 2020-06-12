OTTUMWA — City officials have released Ottumwa’s draft comprehensive plan in advance of a planned June 25 open house for public comment.
Cities use comprehensive plans in a bid to establish where a community is at a given time and where it wants to go in the coming decades. This one projects out to the year 2040. The 20-year time frame matches roughly with the city’s previous plan, which was developed in 2001 and revised in 2014.
Planning and Development Director Kevin Flanagan said the plan’s primary focus is in the seven-to-10-year frame. The farther dates are from when the plan is created, the fuzzier the possibilities are.
“It is really a broadcast out for, potentially, 20 years,” he said. “Most of the time we’re looking at 10.”
Some of the elements could surprise people. The plan includes an in-depth look at internet accessibility, saying the lack of fiber connections could hamper growth. Another page lists the intersections with the most “significant” crashes per year.
And some details seem guaranteed to generate responses from residents. Page 106 begins an analysis of annexation.
Four “priority annexation areas” are listed in the plan, three of which are centered on the airport and the intersection of Highway 63 and Highway 149. The fourth is east of current city limits on East Pennsylvania Avenue.
Flanagan said almost every comprehensive plan looks at whether a city should consider expansion.
“You’re going to have things address future growth in footprint as well as in density,” he said. “These are what we feel like will be the likely elements of footprint growth.”
None of the areas, he said, are guaranteed targets of annexation. All of that depends on what happens over the course of the coming years. The same goes for another possibility discussed in the plan: a joint police and fire department facility.
Such facilities are common, Flanagan said, but one is not under specific consideration now. It’s not needed. But it is worth remembering that, by the end of the comprehensive plan, the current center will be pushing four decades of continuous use.
The open house runs from 4-8 p.m. June 25 at Bridge View Center. The plan itself can be viewed online at ourottumwa.com.