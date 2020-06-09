OTTUMWA — City officials are preparing for the release of Ottumwa’s new comprehensive plan, a document that will help guide development and planning for years to come.
Planning and Development Director Kevin Flanagan said Tuesday’s vote released the final draft of the plan, though that description was a bit misleading.
“I have seen substantial change from public input, and that’s a good thing. We want our public to be pleased with this document and the goals set that it provides for the public,” he said.
An open house is planned for June 25 at Bridge View Center and a hearing on Aug. 18. But the plans come amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Council meetings were only recently allowed to have more than 10 people in attendance, and a lot of people are still wary of being in crowds. Councilwoman Holly Berg asked specifically about online access.
“Obviously there’s many people who are still not wanting to go into public settings, but they’ll be easily able to add comments there,” she said.
Councilman Marc Roe asked whether the open house itself would have a limit on how many people could attend at a time. Flanagan did not give a set limit, but said the design of the event encourages a flow of people around the space. That should help people maintain distance from one another.
Flanagan stressed the plan can change.
“We will have changes from that review. Not only from the general public, but also from our feedback and possibly members of our council, staff and the planning commission,” he said.
Tuesday’s special meeting also saw the council set a public hearing for June 16 to review the budget amendment for Fiscal 2020. Budget amendments are commonplace for local governments in Iowa as the financial year draws to a close. While the budget passed each spring lays out planned spending, it is never perfectly accurate.
Grants cities expect to come in can be denied. Long-shot funding requests can be approved. Over the course of the year the picture for what the city is actually spending can be quite different from what it had planned.
The law requires the budget to match spending, though. Thus amendments at the end of the budget year.
“Every year we come to you with this, to set the public hearing for amended budgets and Iowa law requires the city council to hold a public hearing on the proposed amended city budget prior to its adoption,” Finance Director Kala Mulder said.
Council members also approved Main Street Iowa applying for the Iowa Great Places program on behalf of the city.