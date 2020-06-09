Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low around 60F. WNW winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low around 60F. WNW winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.