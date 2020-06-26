OTTUMWA — A significant change is coming at City Hall.
The past year has seen several top figures in the city’s professional corps leave. The city has a new administrator and a new finance director. A special meeting next week will pave the way for changes in the city’s legal and human resources departments.
Council members will vote on a separation agreement and general release for Joni Keith. Keith’s hiring came at another time when the city saw longtime employees depart. She succeeded Tom Kintigh, who had served as city attorney for close to a quarter-century, and took on the human resources director’s role when Janet Richards retired.
Keith’s appointment to the combined position formally took place in January 2011.
City Administrator Philip Rath said the details of the agreement with Keith were still being worked out as of Friday morning. The resolution up for council approval said the city is considering contracting for attorney services, and that Keith “has opted to retire from the City of Ottumwa.”
“It’s kind of piggybacking off of that,” Rath said. “Most communities our size contract out for services.”
The combined position appears to be unique to Ottumwa. Only one other Iowa community had a combined human resources and city attorney position, according to Rath, and it recently elected to change course.
Rath said there are two driving forces behind the decision. One is pure finances. The city’s budget is tight, and the pandemic has not done it any favors. Everyone knows losses will be significant, especially in the city’s hotel/motel tax revenue.
Contracting for services will cost less than retaining a person on staff. Rath added that it will also open up additional expertise. Law is not monolithic, and cities routinely have to deal with issues ranging from contracts and employment to compliance with public records and arguing cases in court.
Ottumwa already hired outside attorneys when needed. The best-known recent example was hiring outside counsel for the lawsuit against Larry Clabaugh over his property on North Court Street. Rath said retaining a firm, rather than a specific attorney, means the city can tap the knowledge of specialized attorneys at the firm as needed.
“In the long term it would be some savings,” he said.
The council meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers at City Hall.