OTTUMWA — With the deadline for the city’s budget to receive approval approaching, council members are in for what is shaping up to be a busy month.
The council’s first look at the budget took place two weeks ago with its formal presentation. But public reactions to the proposed budget, which includes cuts in the city’s police and fire departments, has been harsh. A packed crowd at the previous meeting was largely opposed to the cuts, applauding speakers who asked the council to reconsider.
Tuesday’s session does not include plans for significant discussion of the budget, though it is an important part of the process. The council’s consent agenda includes a resolution scheduling the public hearing on the budget for March 17. Consent agenda items are voted on as a group and rarely involve controversial measures.
But it is likely the budget will be part of discussions on another item. The council is being asked to retroactively approve an application for a USDA Rural Business Development Grant for reconstruction of the intersection of North Court Road and Fox-Sauk Road.
Reconstruction of the turn at the intersection will allow easier access for large vehicles, an important issue given the proximity of the city’s industrial park.
Discussion of the application earlier in February drew concerns from council members about the cost of a local match to grants for the work. Members were reluctant to approve an application that might leave them owing a match the city could not afford.
The earlier discussion also raised the possibility of a special meeting for the council. That did not happen. Instead, the resolution seeks retroactive approval of “the Mayor’s signing of all documents necessary” to file the application.
The application deadline is Monday. The meeting is Tuesday.
Under the proposal currently before the council the city “itself will provide no grant match for this application, but it holds open the possibility other entities might.”
The session will also include discussion of two Iowa Department of Transportation projects: Removal of the Ottumwa Street pedestrian bridge, which was damaged when an oversized load struck it in January, and road work at the intersection of Highway 34 and Iowa 149.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers at City Hall.