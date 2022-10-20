OTTUMWA — The City of Ottumwa's purchases of the Amtrak depot and adjacent clubhouse property in July continues to be in limbo as the closing for each property has been delayed.
However, the city appears willing to wait it out to make sure it's done right.
After discussing various options for how to proceed during Tuesday's council meeting, the council voted unanimously to allow the city and the Iowa Heartland Historical Connection extra time to work out any snags in obtaining clean titles for each property.
"I think if it's just time that is needed, we have time," council member Russ Hull said. "I'd hate to have one and not the other. Obviously, we want this done sooner rather than later, and I understand that might take some time."
"I think everyone is motivated to get to that point," council member Cara Galloway said. "I think we should push that closing out to work to get those clean titles on both properties. I think if we can continue to work together in good faith, that would be the best."
Three options were seemingly on the table — the city could accept the deeds for both properties and absorb any issues, it could negotiate a new purchase agreement for one property but not the other, or it could take the properties by eminent domain, which would take about four months to complete, but add legal fees for the city.
According to a memo from the city's attorneys, the title issues are the result of a lack of recorded documents when the deeds were transferred to the then-Wapello County Historical Society. The historical society received the deed for the depot in 1987, and the clubhouse in 2013. In both cases, little documentation traces the chain of ownership.
"The risk to the city in these circumstances is the possibility there could be people or entities holding interests to one of the properties due to circumstances prior to the Historical Society's ownership," the memo read. "These people or entities could try to claim some interest in the property after the City accepted the property from the Historical Society.
"Based on conversations with the Historical Society's attorney, it seems likely the Historical Society will be able to cure the title issues with the depot property. However, it's unclear if the Historical Society will be able to cure the title issues for the clubhouse property."
For the city to purchase the properties, mayor Rick Johnson pointed out, accepting any unknowns was part of the purchase agreement process.
"That (abstract) stuff always comes after the fact," he said. "You really don't ever bring an abstract or get a title opinion until you've agreed on that purchase agreement."
Tony Duprey, a member of the IHHC board, said there is a shared interest between the city and IHHC to make sure the titles are clean.
"Our attorneys are working with yours in an effort to get this resolved, because some of the points are very valid," he told the council. "We feel that it's in the best interest if the property ends up with the city. We had other options, and Amtrak doesn't want private ownership.
"I think it's a community effort to try to put this thing together for the best possible solution, and we intend to work with you."
Within a week after the city purchased the depot and had an August ribbon-cutting, Amtrak announced a $13.8 million investment in the depot and platform areas. The closing was supposed to be finalized on Aug. 17, and the council voted in September to amend the purchase agreement because there was a delay in receiving abstracts.
"I would say if we get to a point where there's a stalemate or there isn't any potential action of being able to clear a title, then we would bring that back to council to let you know the options," city administrator Philip Rath said. "We'll want to look at potential pros and cons not only for the city, but the museum as well.
"If the property were to be claimed through eminent domain, dollar-wise things would be made whole, but there is there any negativity that has a bad connotation to it? It's just making sure that nobody is harmed in that process."
Council member Doug McAntire, who was the lone dissenting vote in July, was worried there'd be more issues when the IHHC digs farther into the property titles.
"I think we can learn from this, and I'd advise the city to do that before we buy a property with that kind of value on it," he said.
