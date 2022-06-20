FAIRFIELD — The search is underway for a director for the new Cambridge Little Achievers Center (CLAC), with resumes being accepted through June 27.
“The capital campaign is fully pledged, financing is in place and construction is in motion," CLAC Board President Bryan Hunger said. "We’re ready to hire a director to lead the Center and to make a difference in the lives of young children.”
The position posting can be found on the Iowa Workforce Development website.
The center director and its staff will be directly employed by the nonprofit organization and its board of directors.
Construction of the facility that will serve 185 children at full capacity, is expected to be completed in winter 2022, pending supply chain challenges are not a problem. Although an exact opening date has not yet been established, an aim is set for early 2023.
