OTTUMWA — Bridge City Realty owner/broker James Clingman has been named chairman of the statewide Iowa Real Estate Commission.
The mission of the seven-member commission is to protect the public through the examination, licensing and regulations of real estate brokers, salespersons and firms pursuant to Iowa Code Chapter 543B. The Commission is a policy-making body with authority to promulgate rules for the regulations of the real estate industry consistent with all applicable statues.
Clingman was initially appointed to the IREC in 2018 by Gov. Kim Reynolds and confirmed by the Iowa Senate. He previously served as vice-chairman, and since his appointment to the IREC has also become active in the Association of Real Estate License Law Officials (ARELLO), and currently serves as a board member of this national organization as well.
Bridge City Realty currently has a staff of six, which will soon grow to nine agents.
Former Ottumwan Dakotah Reed of Iowa Realty was named the new vice-chairman.
