Ottumwa native Harter Clingman, currently living in Chicago, is a professional actor currently performing in the national Broadway tour of "Come From Away."
Clingman will be performing in the play closer to home, with a live show on the stage of the Des Moines Civic Center during Thanksgiving week.
Ottumwa area friends and fans who are interested in attending the Nov. 26 performance can call the Civic Center box office to purchase tickets at (515) 246-2300. When calling, use the promo code HARTER and be seated among a large delegation of locals who will be attending that performance.
Tickets for other performances are also on sale. This will be the last opportunity for Iowans to see "Come From Away." The show will close in May 2023 and the final performances will be in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada.
