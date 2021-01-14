FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Art Association will be hosting a closing reception and gallery talk by local artist Mark Shafer, whose "Retrospect" exhibit is on display in the main gallery at the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center through the end of January.
The reception will be Jan. 24 from 2-4 p.m., and the gallery talk with begin at 3 p.m. All attendees must wear masks and social distance. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Shafer recently completed another painting titled "Joseph, Terror of Demons and Savior of the Savior" and it will be added to his "Retrospective" display and included in the gallery talk, with meaning behind all the details in the piece. The full exhibit has been several decades in the making.
The show explores local architecture, the polio pandemic, Greek mythology, Native American culture, Christian iconography and Chickens, with explicit written descriptions of pieces.
Shafer was raised on a farm north of Fairfield and, in 1967, graduated from Fairfield High School, where we taught art for 34 years.