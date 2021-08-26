EDDYVILLE — Tim Richmond put it bluntly, but also with pride:
"It's what we're here for," he said.
Richmond, the Wapello County emergency manager, was one of three local emergency managers to meet at the confluence of three counties as a hydrochloric acid leak emerged from Ajinomoto late Wednesday evening.
The leak started in a faulty valve, and the acid had to be run off into a containment area. The main concern was a plume cloud of acid, and residents were ordered to shelter in place until 1 a.m. Thursday. Richmond, Jamey Robinson (Mahaska County) and Mike Lamb (Appanoose-Davis-Lucas-Monroe) were on the scene until about 2 a.m, and had been on a three-way call with each other and other officials to plan before arriving.
A joint press release from the emergency management agencies around noon Thursday said, "there are no concerns or issues of public safety at this time. At this time, the public can go about their activities as usual. There is no need to shelter in place or take any precautions."
"With hydrochloric acid you worry about it going into streams and in the air, but the first thing you worry about is safety of the residents," Richmond said. "Then you worry about property and then the environment."
The emergency managers also were concerned about how "shelter in place" would be perceived once area residents received alerts about the leak. "Shelter in place" has more recently been associated with COVID-19 but also deals with other areas.
"People aren't used to hearing that. Mostly you see 'shelter in place' in active-shooter drills," Richmond said. "But in this case, it was a HAZMAT thing, that we needed them to stay inside to let the cloud pass. We didn't want it to further confuse people."
The area also seemed to catch a break with the wind, according to the National Weather Service office in Des Moines, as it was reported that the plume did not drift far from the area. Residents were allowed to continue running their air conditioner while sheltering in place.
Highway 137 and U.S. 63/Highway 163 were shut down for a period of time, but reopened before midnight Thursday.
Hazardous material leaks are just one of the issues emergency managers deal with. They prepare for any crisis situation, yet they're mostly associated with severe weather, flooding, etc.
"When I was hired four years ago, they told me that disasters are a growth business," he said. "HAZMAT issues kind of go in cycles, but we train for terrorism or anything of major scale.
"Basically what we do in a situation like this is we're like an orchestra director," he said. "We coordinate it so it works together. We're the last to leave, but a lot of the relationships we have with other officials are pre-built as part of the training we go through."
One of the other key pieces is information. The Facebook pages for both Wapello County Emergency Management and Mahaska County Emergency Management had plenty of information and updates as the night went on, and Richmond said the managers essentially drew a "polygon" to coincide with area cellphone towers to send alerts to residents.
"The greatest asset we have is the media, and I'm of the belief you err on the side of too much information instead of not enough," he said. "There was some confusion, and some of those alerts kind of bled over with the cell towers.
"We kind of had our plan figured out, and then we got boots on the ground," Richmond said. "Where there are big incidents like this, I think that's where we shine."
Group editor Kyle Ocker contributed to this story.