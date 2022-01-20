The University of Iowa has announced its 2021 fall semester dean's list, with several local students making the list.
The local list is as follows:
Albia — Hayley Bassett, Emily Beary, Jaeden DeBus, Jenah McCarty, Danae Bassett. Bloomfield — Lydia Davidson, Nathan Vaughn. Centerville — Isabella Willier. Douds — Brycen Starnes. Fairfield — Amiritha Kumar, Kyle Schubick, Liam Wells, Nathan Whitney, Alyssa Bartholomew, Kirsi Bland, Gannon Courtright, Spencer Else, Steeler Higdon, Gabriella Pollet, Jivani Rodriguez, Bailey Travis, Cahrina Chang, Mira Pappin, Kobe Cassens-Navesse, Lacie Teal. Keosauqua — Ella Jirak. Ottumwa — Jacqueline Aparicio Ruiz, Leslie Bahena, Madison Black, Olivia Bohlmann, Steven Garcia, Henry Hammer, Collin Kepner, Klayre Michel, Elyse Weilbrenner, Josephine Vonderhaar, Nicholas Watson, Emma Weilbrenner, Henry Bishop, Allison Bookin-Nosbisch, Grace Bookin-Nosbisch, Hasya Joshi, Rivers Maw, Amanda Milder, Hayden Short. Stockport — Mikaela Lunsford.
Also, Beary, Black, Courtright and Kepner were President's List honorees.
Bloomfield's Vaughn receives pair of degrees
Nathan Vaughn of Bloomfield was one of only 73 students to receive two degrees last month from the University of Iowa. All told, nearly 1,800 undergraduate, graduate and professional students were awarded their degrees at commencement ceremonies that marked the end of the 2021 fall semester.
Vaughn earned two Bachelor of Arts degrees from the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. The programs of study were Philosophy and Cinema.
Centerville's Rexroat makes dean's list
Brandi Rexroat of Centerville was named to the 2021 fall semester dean's list at Missouri State University.
For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
Rexroat was one of 5,000 students to earn dean's list honors.