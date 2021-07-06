OTTUMWA — Explore the hilarious journey of motherhood with “My Name Is Not Mom” next month.
The tour featuring comedians and internet sensations Tiffany Jenkins, Meredith Masony and Dena Blizzard stops in Ottumwa for a 7:30 p.m. show Aug. 14 at Bridge View Center.
During the show, the comedic trio shares their take on mothering through sleepless nights of the toddler years, the craziness of middle school and trying not to physically attack a high-schooler. The event features stand-up, stories and videos from their online community as well as audience interaction to create an up-close, personal experience full of laughter.
Tickets are onside at the Bridge View Center Ticket Office, bridgeviewcenter.com and tickemaster.com. The show is intended for mature audiences.