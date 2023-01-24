OTTUMWA — Members of a committee to explore transitioning sixth grade to Liberty Elementary School one year ahead of schedule addressed the Ottumwa Community School District Board of Education during Monday's meeting at Career Campus.
No action was taken on the agenda item, but the group updated the board on its findings, concerns and timeline before it brings a proposal to the board in late February.
However, the school district is waiting for three critical pieces of information before making a final decision, superintendent Michael McGrory said. Officials want to see what the cost estimates for the Douma Elementary expansion bids will be; they want to know what spacing and scheduling will look like and the results of a parent survey.
A parent meeting is scheduled for today at 6 p.m. at Liberty to go through the proposal and answer questions, and a final recommendation is expected late next month. Starting in 2024-25, the school district will be reshuffling its south side buildings. Evans Middle School will serve grades 8-9, while Liberty will be for grades 6-7 as Douma expands to include grades 1-5.
"We want to give an improved culture and climate at Evans, and we have a chance to decrease the number of students," said Elizabeth Burdett, a sixth-grade teacher at Evans who serves on the committee. "Next year's sixth-graders would only have to move once instead of going to Evans and then back to Liberty and then to Evans again.
"Liberty does have the capacity to accommodate the sixth-graders, and it's kind of a continued elementary feel for sixth-grade students as well."
The committee sent out an initial questionnaire, and a large majority supported exploring moving the sixth grade to Liberty a year early. However, the largest concern was the logistics of such a move, such as scheduling.
"There's an opportunity to kind of re-invent how they offer instruction to those sixth graders in a more elementary field, because when we look at the standards of learning, they're bundled together and K-6 is really elementary standards," assistant superintended Brad McCloskey said. "If this proposal carries, we know the year after they're going to be at Liberty anyway. So they're going to explore all options."
Board members did have concerns about space at Liberty.
"I'm oversimplifying it, but if we move half of our second-graders to Douma (now), then how do we have room for all of four sixth-graders into a space where we only moved out half?" board member Christina Schark asked. "I'm having trouble kind of figuring out how you get a whole sixth-grade group into a space freed up by half of a second-grade group."
McGrory had an answer for that, saying Liberty has been under capacity for years.
"What Christina is saying is that if you take 150-170 kids from Liberty and move them over to Douma, how does that open up space for 300 kids?" he said. "Liberty has a capacity of probably 750 to 800 kids, and at one time, it did have that many, but it's been operating much closer to 550 to 575.
"So by taking one group out, you have that space. There's four basic pods, 32 large classrooms with eight in each section. For the most part, they would stay in one pod. Sixth grade would need more than eight, so we're identifying those additional classrooms. They wouldn't be all in one pod, but they wouldn't be interspersed."
Board member Brian Jones agreed the district needed to move the sixth-grade to Liberty, but that all concerns need to be addressed before proceeding.
"I guess the big thing for me is with staff and stuff, because there are still a lot of concerns," he said. "Even though I want this and think it's a good thing, I just want to make sure all the concerns are met."
Parking could also be an issue as well, as board member David Weilbrenner pointed out.
"I was on the board when Liberty opened and was at capacity, and the traffic is also going to be right back up there," he said. "Not that it's been ignored, but it's something to talk about. Maybe enough sixth-graders would bus."
"We know that's a big deal and we know that has to work," McGrory said. "We've talked about different scenarios on how we'd make that work. Right now we have a parking lot that has a lot of space for parking, but the dropoff will absolutely increase traffic. I don't think it'll be as bad as it was when it was at capacity."
In other business:
— The board set a public hearing for Feb. 13 to approve the 2023-24 district calendar. If approved, school would start Aug. 23 and end May 23.
— The board approved Feb. 27 as the date for a public hearing for a recommendation on the bids for the Douma Elementary expansion project.
— The board approved Musco Lighting for three light poles for the Ottumwa High School parking lot. Each pole would be about 50 feet tall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.