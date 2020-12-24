OTTUMWA — Community 1st Credit Union was recently recognized by the Iowa division of the U.S. Small Business Administration as one of the top-five financial institutions for loans produced (non-Paycheck Protection Program) through the third quarter of 2020, and the only credit union recognized as a top-five lender in Iowa.
Each year, the Iowa district of the SBA awards the top-five lenders in nine different categories for total loan production. Community 1st earned top-five honors in three of the nine categories, including runner-up for rural market lending.
"This recognition with the SBA further validates our lender's commitment to helping our members obtain the support they need for their businesses," said Brian Dostal, Vice President of Commercial and Agriculture Lending. "We are grateful for our relationships and partnerships with our local businesses."
Community 1st, established in 1936 and headquartered in Ottumwa, serves more than 61,000 customers and has over 220 employees.