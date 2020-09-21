For the fifth consecutive year, Community 1st Credit Union garnered one of the Des Moines Register's prestigious "Top Workplace" honors.
The financial institution, which has a branch in Ottumwa, was one of 150 Iowa companies and organizations to be recognized for the honor Sept. 13.
Community 1st was 12th on the list of "mid-sized" company employers, which is the highest ranking the business has earned. Community 1st has 226 employees and 17 branch locations. An 18th location will open in Osceola in 2021.
"We are delighted to be named a Top Workplace for the fifth year in a row," Community 1st president and CEO Greg Hanshaw said. "Being 12th out of 50 businesses is an additional honor. The results show we continue to have something truly special happening here."
According to WorkplaceDynamics LLC, which conducted the survey, assessed companies on a variety of factors, including alignment, execution and connection.
The credit union also has branches in Albia, Bloomfield, Cedar Rapids, Centerville, Chariton, Fairfield, Grinnell, Indianola, Knoxville, Mount Pleasant, Oskaloosa, Pella and Washington.