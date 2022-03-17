Groups wanting to be included in the Calendar must submit the item every time the group meets, at least three days in advance of the meeting.
Saturday
Ottumwa
Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra's second Masterworks series will feature a formerly lost French classical work from the early 1800s, tubist and visiting artist Velvet Brown (our first tuba soloist), and close with an amazing tour de force by Hindemith. Show begins at 7:30 p.m. at Bridge View Center.
Area
Fairfield
The Fairfield Area Chamber of Commerce sponsors the 2022 Legislative Forum at Fairfield Arts and Convention Center from 7:30-9 a.m.
The Indoor Fairfield Farmers Market opens from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 200 South Main Street, Fairfield.
The monthly Craft and Vendor Show is held at the Fairfield Arts and Convention Center from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Monday
Ottumwa
TOPS 1281, 5 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1524 N. Court St.
Tuesday
Ottumwa
Jeff Stein and Humanities Iowa present "Iowans You Should Know: Stories from the Iowa Almanac" in person at the K.C. Hall and virtually via Zoom. Call us at 641-682-7563 or email Director Sonja Ferrell at sferrell@ottumwapubliclibrary.org to be added to the Zoom meeting.