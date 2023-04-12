CARROLL — A program that was launched last year in Iowa to reduce the reliance on opioid medications for pain relief after surgeries has seen early success at the rural hospitals where it has been implemented, according to John Greenwood, chief operating officer for Goldfinch Health.
Goldfinch was contracted by the Iowa Attorney General’s Office to spend up to $1.2 million of the state’s settlement money from several pharmaceutical companies to improve patient care before and after surgeries to limit the use of addictive painkillers.
“Six to 10% of surgery patients become persistent opioid users,” Attorney General Brenna Bird said. “So what starts as a prescription drug can become an addiction, or it can fall into the wrong hands if someone has access to someone else’s pills. We see that all too often.”
The Billion Pill Pledge was launched by her predecessor, Tom Miller, whom she defeated in the November election. It has been implemented at five hospitals in rural Iowa — what are commonly referred to as critical access hospitals — and has resulted in an average reduction in opioid reliance of 70% among participating patients, Greenwood said.
“And it’s not because we’re telling people to ‘suck it up’ or ‘grin and bear it’ or ‘this surgery isn’t a big deal,’ it’s because we’re relying on the latest science and the latest opioid alternatives to ensure that we’re treating pain better,” he said.
Seven more Iowa hospitals are set to participate, including St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll, where Greenwood, Bird and others met to promote the program on Tuesday.
Goldfinch, an Iowa City-based hospital consulting firm, provides patients with a pre-surgery drink that is meant to nourish and hydrate them hours before their procedures, along with hot and cold pads, chewing gum and a drug disposal bag for unused prescription medication.
Greenwood said the concurrent use of over-the-counter painkillers ibuprofen and acetaminophen can sometimes have better effects than prescription opioids.
The company also has nurses for patients to contact after surgery who can help them navigate their recoveries.
“The opioid crisis is one of the greatest threats facing our communities, facing Iowa throughout the state,” Bird said. “No part of Iowa is immune.”
The state launched a campaign last year to warn people against prescription pill abuse, in light of accidental overdoses associated with counterfeit pills that contain fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services noted a 120% increase in overdose deaths since 2019 among people younger than 25.
The Billion Pill Pledge — which gets its name from the billions of pills that are estimated to languish in medicine cabinets after surgeries each year — is one part of the solution, Bird said. She also supports changes to state law that would increase penalties for dealing fentanyl and “make it a crime for a drug dealer to give someone drugs that leads to their overdose and death.”
She further said people who are addicted to opioids need better access to longer-term treatment, and that she supports an expansion of drug courts in Iowa, which prioritize supervision of drug offenders, treatment and frequent drug testing over incarceration.
Iowa is receiving about $174 million over the course of 18 years from lawsuit settlements with pharmaceutical distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson and manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.
Cherokee Regional Medical Center was the first to join the Billion Pill Pledge program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.