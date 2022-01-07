JOHNSTON — Gov. Kim Reynolds will present the Condition of the State address to the 89th Iowa General Assembly on Tuesday at 6 p.m., with Iowa PBS providing live coverage statewide Iowa PBS, iowapbs.org, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
Kay Henderson, host of Iowa PBS's Iowa Press, and James Lynch of The Gazette in Cedar Rapids will anchor the live broadcast, analyze the governor's priorities and preview the upcoming session of the Iowa Legislature.
In addition to Condition of the State 2022, Iowa PBS will offer expanded coverage of state government this month, with livestreams of the following major addresses:
• State of the Judiciary 2022 — Wednesday at 10 a.m. Iowa PBS will provide a State of the Judiciary livestream from the Iowa statehouse on iowapbs.org, Facebook and YouTube.
• Condition of the Guard 2022 — Thursday at 10 a.m. Iowa PBS will provide a Condition of the Guard livestream from the Iowa statehouse on iowapbs.org, Facebook and YouTube.