OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Community School District conferences will remain virtual only.
Thursday’s announcement came as buildings were scheduling conference options for both face-to-face and virtual conferences. However, after staff surveys and in consultation with Wapello County Public Health, Superintendent Mike McGrory said that the prudent thing to do is to stick to the virtual-only format utilized in the fall.
Parents who originally scheduled a face-to-face conference should contact their child’s teacher to set up a virtual appointment.
“As you know, the relationship between school and home can be a powerful partnership and is strengthened by making connections with each other,” McGrory said in the announcement. “I recognize this solution is not without its flaws, but we need to continue to stay vigilant and support and value our teachers’ feedback and concerns.”
The announcement said that in addition to 200 staff members being vaccination last week, remaining staff are scheduled to be vaccinated Feb. 19 with the anticipation that all interested staff will have both shots complete by the end of March.
“While CDC recommends that we continue to social distance, wear masks and wash hands frequently, we hope that this will ease the stress that many staff and families have experienced over the past several months,” McGrory said.