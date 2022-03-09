OTTUMWA — John Conlee, a country music legend and Grand Ole Opry performer, will bring his singing talents to Bridge View Center April 23.
Conlee has had 32 singles on the country charts, including No. 1 songs — "Lady Lay Down," "Backside of Thirty," "Common Man," "I'm Only In It for the Love," "In My Eyes," "As Long as I'm Rockin' With You," and "Got My Heart Set On You." However, he is most known for "Rose Colored Glasses," which peaked at No. 5.
Conlee grew up on a farm in Kentucky where he raised hogs, cultivated tobacco and mowed pastures. He also worked as a funeral home attendant and mortician before pursuing a career in music, first as a disc jockey and later as a country music performer.
Conlee joined the Grand Ole Opry in 1981, then enjoyed a string of four No. 1 hits in 1983 and 1984.
Tickets can be purchased starting Friday at 9 a.m. at the Bridge View Center ticket office or online at bridgeviewcenter.com.