The passage of the Ottumwa City Council's consent agenda at the beginning of its every-other-week meeting is usually a quick procedure that requires little input from the council itself.
That changed a bit Tuesday at City Hall, as almost one-third of the hour-long meeting focused on items on the consent agenda.
Council member Bob Meyers wanted clarification on three particular items, while council member Skip Stevens also wanted input on one of the items:
Salary listings for employees (Items 4 and 5)
Meyers wondered why the total package (salary and benefits) was not included in the non-represented staff listings. The question came as Zach Simonson, who was approved as the city's new director of community development, had only his salary of $80,000 listed (Item 4).
"I'm curious, for the public, why do we only list the salary?" Meyers said. "I think about a third more than the actual salary is compensation. Why don't we ever give that total?"
City administrator Phil Rath had a simple explanation.
"The benefit package isn't going to be the same for every employee," he said. "Life changes happen all the time. We can hire someone and they may not take insurance because they have it through their spouse. They get divorced, they now need insurance.
"It's difficult to determine what it is, and it can vary from month to month."
Also, the city determined its fiscal year 2022 pay schedule for non-representative staff (Item 5), who will earn a 2% increase after not earning a compensation increase in the current fiscal year. Those are as follows for salaried employees (compensation rounded to the nearest dollar):
• City administrator, $139,750
• Public Works Director, $106,903
• Finance Director, $102,007
• Police chief, $100,988
• Fire chief, $100,786
• Parks Director, $89,069
• Director of Airport Services, $81,618
• Director of Community Development, $81,618
• Director of Library Services, $78,104
• Director of Human Resources, $76,500 until Oct. 11, 2021, then a bump to $81,500, followed by a bump to $86,500 on April 11, 2022
• City Clerk, $65,791
• Assistant Director of Library Services, $52,000.
"In our 2021 budget, we had a listing of everyone's salaries, and what the total compensation would be and so forth," Meyers said. "Why is it that we can't get that information, and if we're using a different program, I guess I'd like some timeline as to when that information would be available."
"In the past I've had the council approve a list of salaries for any non-represented employees," Rath said. "I know it's something we get asked from the media from time to time. And again, you know the compensation from any point can change if we're talking total compensation. We budget kind of for a total number of single employees, total number of family-level employees.
"So we don't have that total compensation number that you're looking for. We should be able to get that in a new system, but we just don't have that adopted in there currently."
Still, Meyers was frustrated by not having all the information available.
"I was told we just had (employees) put down last year's number and add 2% or whatever else," he said. "And yet, we signed off on that budget?"
Rath assured him all the factors were budgeted for.
"Yes, you did," he said. "And those calculations were put in there as far as adding a 2% increase. We have the calculations from the union contracts, and those things are put in there as far as a multiplier for the salaries from one year to the next."
Five new police vehicles (Item 7)
The police department was approved for five new 2021 police interceptor vehicles for $174,890 (as well as $61,625 for equipment and installation) to replace part of an aging fleet. The vehicles were already budgeted among the capital improvement projects for the next fiscal year, but Meyers wondered how it was determined to replace five of them.
"It comes from the fleet committee and from the city mechanics. They kind of tell us when this vehicle is costing us more and the costs of maintenance," police chief Chad Farrington said. "Whether it's worth to keep on here or we need to set it out to pasture and start looking for new ones.
"That's just the schedule that we're on when we need to replace them."
"And part of it is miles on the vehicles, also part is the wear and tear," Rath said. "So squad cars, similar to taxis, get a lot of start, stop and idling, things that are going to wear on the parts, more than simply drive miles."
Farrington added that the computer equipment inside a squad car can also drain the battery quickly.
Some of the vehicles being replaced will be intra-department transfer vehicles; for example, one will go to the health department for inspectors.
Stevens said he wanted the police department to have good vehicles, but claimed two years ago the department had 18 squad cars in the fleet.
"I don't know of any time we've ever had 18 squad cars," Farrington said. "We do have a couple of unmarked, we still have cars that are utilized by the investigators, and we still have cars that are used by the Southeast Iowa Interagency Drug Task Force, but I have no problem going back and looking at records to see."
"I'm not trying to put you on the spot. And I'm not saying you don't need them all," Stevens said. "I just think it's a good idea to have an inventory once in a while and to justify what you do need."
Farrington said that was one of the purposes of the fleet committee.
"We're certainly look at that," he said. "It's my understanding that we're kind of getting back up because we haven't replaced vehicles. We stalled on some of them to get the higher mileage and stuff out of them."
In other business:
• Mayor Tom Lazio acknowledged Wilson Elementary School Principal Jeff Hendred, who recently received the Presidents Volunteer Service Award from the United Way of Wapello County.
"Jeff has been outstanding both in providing leadership to our schools, but he's done so many other things as well," Lazio said.
• Lazio also said Amtrak will soon be resuming daily service on the California Zephyr, and that plans are in place to renovate the station platform. A bid on the project is expected this fall, with groundbreaking possibly beginning later in the year.