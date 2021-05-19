Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Showers this morning then scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 75F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Occasional showers with a thunderstorm possible. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.