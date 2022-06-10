OTTUMWA — When Marsha Parker received a 30-year service award during the Governor's Volunteer Awards ceremony, it was a humbling experience.
It also served as a reminder of how she values her work.
Parker was one of dozens of people and groups from southeast Iowa to receive awards during Wednesday's ceremony at Indian Hills Community College, in which Gov. Kim Reynolds was on hand to present the awards.
Parker, who is the board president for Wapello County Conservation, said, "it's been more like 32 years," but no matter how long she has been a part of it, great strides have been made.
"It's my passion. I grew up on a farm and have always been in touch with nature," she said. "I like bird-watching. One of the events we do at Pioneer Ridge Nature Center that I've been involved with is the Halloween Hike that we do in October. It's an educational event and not a scary event for kids. We get a lot of volunteers to help with that.
"It usually takes over 50 volunteers to help, and it's a wonderful event."
Parker mentioned that the county has "acquired a lot more properties than we had when I first joined the board." Pushing conservation and nature to the forefront has been a big part of her role, especially when it comes to bringing people to the area.
"We continue to get some donations from people that give us property, and we've been successful in developing it," she said. "We now have cabins out there for rent, and we're trying to expand our campground out at Pioneer Ridge. We're trying to develop a park called Pearson Park out west of town (Ottumwa). So we just have a lot of things going on."
Parker was among the many attendees who received awards for areas as diverse as emergency management, food distribution, education, and other areas. Parker and fellow board member Jeff Layton both received awards.
Perhaps Ottumwa mayor Rick Johnson summed up volunteerism the best, especially when he saw it first-hand throughout his career with the State of Iowa and at River Hills Community Health Center.
"Don't ever estimate the significant difference you make in the lives of Iowans," he told the group in attendance. "You are the unsung heroes of our community. Without your efforts, agencies, companies and organizations would not be able to achieve their mission and vision."
Reynolds echoed Johnson's sentiment.
"These ceremonies are appreciated because they reflect the nature and volunteer work itself, which requires engaged citizens to step up to solve unique local issues," she said. "That wouldn't happen without each and every one of you."
Parker said her job is simple in one way — the ability to make a difference.
"When you can look back and see the difference that you can make, that's when you really feel like your efforts did not go for nothing," she said. "Sometimes you get resistance on certain things, and sometimes you have to fight for what you're trying to do."
Parker said not enough people take time to realize nature, but that continues to be a driving motivator in her role.
"We have a naturalist that goes into schools, and then kids come out to Pioneer Ridge and go fishing, do different things. I'd like to see us expand that because a lot of kids growing up in town don't experience those kinds of things," she said. "And anything we can do on our properties to get people outside the city limits, whether it's going for a walk, watching birds, etc. ...
"There's just a lot going on in the country, and people really need to get out there and enjoy it," she said. "We can sometimes get caught up in our busy lives and not enjoy nature, but it's fascinating."