OTTUMWA — The equipment has been on the site for weeks.
On Tuesday, the road to building a Cobblestone hotel officially began.
Members of the city, community and other investors gathered at the Bridge View Hotel to kick off the groundbreaking for the four-story, 84-room hotel that will be built adjacent to the center. For months, officials have touted the project as vital to the city's — and region's — economic development goals.
"Obviously the benefits are the number of rooms, and the other aspect is the proximity to Bridge View. There are certain events that we can now participate in," Ottumwa city administrator Philip Rath said. "We'll be able to go after that because of the proximity, and that's big for us."
Jeremy Griesbach, president of development for Bri-Mark, which partners with Cobblestone to build its hotels, said he's seen the hunger for a hotel on the Bridge View Center's property ever since serious discussions began two or three years ago.
"The first thing that attracted us was the excitement, the passion the community had for the Bridge View Center," he said. "There was a lot of enthusiasm, and the city's willingness to work with us, and then the amount of locals that stepped up and invested in this project alongside us.
"It was just neat to see that passion, because not every community has that. I was very blessed to have it."
Cobblestone is one of the fastest-growing hotel chains in the country, and the Ottumwa property will be what is called the "MainStreet" brand, which is upscale, and will have a full-service restaurant and bar. The restaurant, called Wissota Chophouse, will be the first of its kind in Iowa, Griesbach said.
The hotel will also have a fitness center, swimming pool, meeting room, etc., and the on-site bar will feature 20 microbrews from the state.
The city agreed with Cobblestone on a $10 million property, with a 20-year tax rebate, last fall. The city's taxpayers will not be contributing to the project, but about $500,000 will be spent on paving the area south of Bridge View Center to create parking spaces as a capital improvement project. The Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation contributed $500,000 as a pass-through for a site-improvement allowance, and the hotel will be owned by local investors.
Once built, the city will see local option sales tax, hotel/motel tax and road use tax revenues flow into its coffers.
Every day for the next year, BVC executive director Scott Hallgren will be able to look out his office window and see the possibilities; the hotel is expected to be completed by next summer, with construction taking approximately 13 months.
"Every request for proposal that comes out, 99% of the time, the number one is, 'Do you have an attached hotel?' And now we'll be able to check that box," Hallgren said. "It's literally about 100 feet right outside our front door. We've been able to create a market to rehearse shows here, and now this hotel will allow them to come and go as they please."
Because the hotel is being built, Hallgren hopes to draw the "Monday through Thursday" events.
"This is where we believe the hotel will help with that business. Maybe it's a convention business, those multi-day corporate meetings, maybe it's John Deere, Cargill, any of those companies," he said. "We're going to have a facility now where they can meet, can flow back and forth. This hopefully takes us to the next level."
The hotel is only one piece of economic development, Rath said. With the city addressing ongoing housing issues through various programs and the indoor sports complex taking shape, Rath believes the future is bright.
"We'll continue to evaluate our needs, whether it's hotels, housing. We know those are needs," he said. "Child care has been an ongoing issue.
"But we're seeing some good growth here and at a good pace," Rath said. "I feel there's a lot of momentum now."