Left to right, Ottumwa Mayor Rick Johnson, city administrator Philip Rath, Jeremy Griesbach of Cobblestone Hotels, Jamie Scott of Bridge View Center Inc., Kelly Genners of Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation, Dennis Hohn of Ottumwa Hospitality LLC and Mike Sprau of South Ottumwa Savings Bank, turn dirt to commemorate the groundbreaking for the Cobblestone hotel that will be built next to the Bridge View Center during a ceremony Tuesday at the Bridge View Center.