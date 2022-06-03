RURAL MAHASKA COUNTY — An Ottumwa man on a crew working on a Highway 92 bridge died Wednesday after he became pinned.
The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office said 46-year-old Pablo Jesus Gomez-Garcia, of Ottumwa, died at the scene prior to a medical helicopter's arrival. Responders were called at the 3300 block of Highway 92 at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Crews are working on the bridge that carries traffic over the North Skunk River in that area. The scene is on the very eastern edge of Mahaska County, about 2.45 miles east of Rose Hill and 4 miles west of Delta.
The sheriff's office said callers reported that Gomez-Garcia had been pinned by a piece of construction equipment. Workers on site were able to free him before officers arrived.
Ambulance crews from the Mahaska Health Partnership and Keokuk County worked to treat Gomez-Garcia but he succumbed to his injuries prior, the sheriff's office said.
His body has been transported to the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny for an autopsy. Assisting the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office were the Iowa State Patrol, Ottumwa Police Department, Mahaska County Sheriff's Reserves Unit, What Cheer Fire and Rescue, and Mahaska County Dispatch Center.