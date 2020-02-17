OTTUMWA — The bad news? Winter temperatures aren’t finished with the area just yet.
The good news? This week’s cold won’t bring snow or be nearly as bad as last week.
Forecasters with the National Weather Service do not expect Ottumwa to get above freezing Wednesday or Thursday, with Wednesday night bottoming out at only 7 above zero. But, like last week’s cold blast, this won’t last all that long. Temperatures Friday will be back up near 40 degrees.
Even better, this weekend will feel downright springlike. Highs Saturday and Sunday should be near 50 degrees, with lots of sun.
And southern Iowa’s forecast is definitely better than that faced by people living in northern Iowa. That part of the state faced another winter storm Monday.
Neither the midweek lows nor the weekend warmth is particularly unusual for this time of year. The normal range is from the high 30s during the day to the upper teens overnight. But the variations in late February are impressive. Record lows still dip well below zero. Record high temperatures can approach 70 degrees.
There are other signs the season is turning as well. The NWS has added some area storm spotter classes to its schedule, which initially included only one class in the Ottumwa area. A session in Oskaloosa kicks things off on Feb. 26.
Additional sessions are scheduled for March 15 in Albia and March 28 in Centerville. The full schedule is available through the National Weather Service Des Moines website.
Meteorological spring begins March 1, while the equinox arrives March 19.
Forecasters are watching one spring element very closely. Flooding never really ended in 2019 for western Iowa, and much of the state faces a higher than normal risk of spring flooding this year. That risk includes Ottumwa.
In Ottumwa, the average year has about a 50-50 chance of minor flooding. Forecasters currently give the Des Moines River a 76 percent chance of minor flooding this spring.
The risk of moderate flooding is also above normal, but by a much lower margin.
The flood forecast covers mid-March through mid-May. The flooding outlook will be updated Feb. 27.