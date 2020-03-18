OTTUMWA — The ripple effects of the COVID-19 virus is not the only factor in what has caused wild swings in agriculture commodity prices. Charlie White with Heartland Co-op points to two events that led to the fluid state of the ag markets.
"The first was the coronavirus. The second black-swan event was the drop in oil prices," White said.
The past week saw the value in both corn and soybeans continue to drop. Ethanol took a hit with the drop in oil prices, falling to its lowest level in more than a decade.
"The ethanol industry watches the crude oil industry," White said. "As far as the coronavirus, the markets overall are reacting to the downturn in the economy.
"It's an uncertain time for the marketplace."
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) will put out the monthly positions report on acreage and grain stocks on March 31. There is hope for positive stock numbers in the report with conditions for the upcoming planting season much better than March 2019.
"We're in way better shape than we were at this time last year (for planting)," said Brian Fullenkamp, manager at Nutrien Ag Solutions in Eldon. "At this time last year, we were just getting started applying anhydrous ammonia. I think we had maybe 95 percent of our anhydrous that still had to be put on last year during the spring. This year, it's about 25 percent remaining to apply.
"We had a massive amount of work to do before the planters ran last year. This year, we do have work to do, but we got much more anhydrous on in the fall, which is normal. We should be set up for a nice spring, provided it dries up and we can get started.
"The calendar is not stopping for the virus. I don't want to say we're isolated, but it's not like we need a crowd of people to put the crop in. As people start work on the spring planting season, I think it's a good place to be either in the tractor or in the sprayer. I'm fairly optimistic that, if we take the measures to protect ourselves, we can minimize the effect the virus will have on the planting season."