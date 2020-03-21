The National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) is moving quickly in its efforts to better understand the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the nation’s corn growers.
In a letter to members, president Kevin Ross and CEO Jon Doggett announced the formation of an NCGA COVID-19 Task Force to facilitate the collection of information, streamline the decision-making process to make recommendations and coordinate activities with the broader corn value chain.
The task force held its first organizational meeting via teleconference Friday morning. The task force consists of state and national farmer leaders and staff, with support from Ross, Doggett and NCGA’s management team.
"While this situation is no doubt impacting our daily lives and personal interactions, it has also created much uncertainty for our industry," Ross said. "We understand that the impact is already being felt through lost dollars in cash price and demand destruction stemming from ethanol plant closures and weakened demand in the livestock sector."
Task force members are NCGA First Vice President John Linder (Ohio), Deb Gangwish (Nebraska), Denny Maple (Indiana), Harold Wolle (Minnesota), Robert Gordon (Texas), Bill Leigh (Illinois), Evan Miles (Maryland), Paul Thomas (North Dakota), Craig Floss (Iowa), Colleen Klein (New York), Gary Marshall (Missouri) and Lisa Richardson (South Dakota). Linder will serve as task force chairman.
According to Ross, congressional leaders and the Trump Administration have indicated there will likely be many federal efforts to address the economic fallout of COVID-19. As part of this process, NCGA’s public policy team is making sure that USDA and elected representatives in Congress know what producers are experiencing on the ground.
"We’re in unchartered territory here; the economic impacts across all industries are likely to be massive," Ross said. "We encourage everyone to be patient as we come together to get through this challenging time."
Corn growers can follow the work of the task force by subscribing to NCGA’s News of the Day e-newsletter or following NCGA on Twitter. Farmers are also encouraged to share what they’re seeing in their local regions and any concerns of which they’d like the task force to be aware through CoronavirusInput@NCGA.com.