DES MOINES — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa skyrocketed Sunday, with 389 new cases reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Iowa has 2,902 confirmed cases. State officials reported one additional death.
The increase came as state officials have scrambled to get tests to multiple sites that have become hotspots in recent days. There are 10 known outbreaks in long-term care facilities in Iowa, and those have led to almost half the deaths in the state.
Meat processing plants have also become a focus. Several plants have large numbers of cases, and state efforts to increase testing at those locations led directly to Sunday’s sharp increase.
Of the new cases a total of 261 — 67 percent — were "attributed to surveillance testing of meat processing facilities," according to a statement from Gov. Kim Reynolds' office. There have been more than 1,000 tests completed in recent days from facilities owned by Tyson and National Beef.