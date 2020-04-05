OTTUMWA — Health officials have confirmed the second case of COVID-19 in Wapello County, and an Appanoose County man became the first area person to die of the virus.
The Wapello County case comes almost two weeks after the first local case was confirmed. The patient is between the ages of 18 and 41 and is receiving medical care. It was one of 83 new confirmed cases reported Sunday.
Appanoose County Public Health announced the death on Sunday. Administrator Kris Laurson said people need to remain vigilant in efforts to protect themselves and others. Eight deaths were reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health on Sunday, bringing Iowa’s total to 22.
Iowa has a total of 868 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The basic advice from health officials remains the same: wash your hands frequently with soap and water. Cover coughs and sneezes, and stay home if you are sick.