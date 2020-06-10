OTTUMWA — Most Iowa businesses can drop the 50 percent capacity restrictions they have opened under effective Friday, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday.
Requirements to maintain social distancing of at least six feet will remain in force “for certain businesses like restaurants, bars and theaters,” she said. Reynolds said swimming pools, senior centers and adult day care programs may also reopen.
“We know that COVID-19 will remain in our communities for a while. But we also know what we can do to effectively and manage and contain it while we safely and responsibly move forward with life,” she said.
Another 13 patients were diagnosed Tuesday with the COVID-19 virus across the Courier’s coverage area on Tuesday. A total of of 231 people were tested.
About half of the new cases listed on the state’s website came from Wapello County. The seven new cases comprised 7 percent of the tests locally. Wapello County has not seen a positive test rate of 10 percent or higher yet this month.
Positive tests also showed up in Jefferson County (2), Van Buren County (1), Davis County (1), and Monroe County (2).
Reynolds said the state has conducted more than 200,000 tests, though some repeats are included in that figure.
“Hospitalization rates also continue to trend down,” Reynolds said. “Currently, across the state, a total of 245 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. That’s down from 255 yesterday, and it’s down from 394 a month ago.”
Wapello County officials listed 14 people hospitalized with the virus in their most recent update. That figure is down from its peak. County figures have generally shown fewer cases locally than the state, along with more recoveries.
At the time of Reynolds' press conference, no decision had been made on the Iowa State Fair. She said she would stand by "whatever decision they make." Later Wednesday the fair board voted to cancel the 2020 fair.