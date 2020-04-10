OTTUMWA — City Hall was shut down Friday after Mayor Tom Lazio announced a confirmed COVID-19 case, the third found in Wapello County.
The announcement said only that “a confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported in City Hall. The building will be closed so city hall staff can self-quarantine.” The building will undergo a deep clean while closed.
Access to the building had been limited for some time. The general public has been banned from attending city council sessions since mid-March, and appointments were needed for most in-person business at City Hall.
Wapello County Emergency Management said it was one of two additional cases found locally, while the state announced only one new case for Wapello County on Friday. The discrepancy could be down to faster reporting at the local level. Wapello County’s first confirmed case was announced by local officials prior to the state’s confirmation.
If that is the case, Saturday should see state officials announce another Wapello County positive test.
Mayor Tom Lazio said he was actually at the county’s emergency management center when he got word of the confirmed test. He said most council members had not been in the building since Tuesday’s meeting.
“We think we’re OK, but you just don’t know,” he said.
The positive test result created a lot of uncertainty, and not just with the staff and council members. It was not clear Friday whether essential services could resume next week. Even things like accessing the city’s payroll system were uncertain.
Lazio said the weekend will buy a little bit of time. But for now everything depends on when, or whether, there’s another shoe to drop.
Ottumwa’s announcement came shortly after Gov. Kim Reynolds said Iowa had confirmed another 118 positive tests for the virus that causes COVID-19 on Friday, as well as two additional deaths in the state.
The state’s total was the second consecutive day in which new cases hit triple digits, and the third time overall. It was a slight drop from the 125 new cases announced Thursday, though.
Reynolds sounded a hopeful note, even as the state has been at or near record numbers for new cases for most of the week.
“We are seeing our recovery rate increase and our curve beginning to flatten,” Reynolds said, “which are early indicators that we are doing the right things. But our work is not yet done.”
Both of the deaths were in Linn County, Reynolds said. The county has been hit harder by the pandemic than any other in Iowa, leading the state in both cases and fatalities. Linn County has 225 confirmed cases, more than 21 percent more than any other county.
Thirty-one Iowans have died from the pandemic.
“I am asking Iowans to continue to do your part to slow the spread of the virus,” Reynolds said. “Your efforts are making a difference, so please continue to stay home if you can, leave for only essential errands, practice social distancing — we know it works — don’t gather in groups of more than 10 and, if you have a member of your family that is sick, or you are sick, isolate at home.”
On Friday, the state ordered all providers to assess and monitor use of personal protective equipment (PPE). The order applies to virtually all health care providers and requires them to minimize contact with patients.
Reynolds also urged Iowans who are well to volunteer at food pantries and other services. Unemployment has rocketed upwards over the past several weeks, both in Iowa and nationally. While many people will receive some unemployment benefits, help with food is also needed.
“In March alone, Iowa food pantries helped 65 percent more Iowans with applications for food assistance than this time last year,” Reynolds said.