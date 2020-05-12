DES MOINES — The state’s figures for COVID-19 in Wapello County rose again on Tuesday, reaching 283 confirmed cases as the county’s positive test rate remains well above the state average.
A total of 966 tests have been conducted for Wapello County residents, according to Tuesday’s update. That’s an increase of 57 compared to the previous day. The county has added more than 100 new cases in just four days and the percentage of positive tests has not been below 30 percent since April 28.
Iowa’s daily positive test rate, by comparison, has been between 10 percent and 14 percent since May 2.
On Tuesday the state announced another 18 deaths from the virus and 539 newly-confirmed cases. Statewide, 289 Iowans have died and 12,912 have tested positive for the virus. Nearly 400 people are hospitalized, including seven in Wapello County.
A total of 5,618 Iowans are listed as having recovered from the virus.
An update in the tally kept by local officials is expected later Tuesday.
Gov. Kim Reynolds did not mention Wapello County in her prepared remarks Tuesday morning, despite the fact the recent increase means it now has the ninth-highest per-capita infection rate in Iowa. She focused instead on the spread of the virus in western Iowa, noting outbreaks near Sioux City and other locations.
“We’ve also been monitoring an increase in virus activity in Crawford County, where we have opened another test [location] … and are testing employees at long-term care facilities and throughout the community,” she said.
Reynolds also tied the establishment of a TestIowa site in Waterloo to suspicion of an outbreak at the city’s Tyson plant.
The local surge comes as the first TestIowa site in Wapello County prepares to open. The drive-through testing will be conducted at the Beach in Ottumwa, and people must take the online screening at testiowa.com in order to be tested. The testing will take place Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
While local officials have said they are being as transparent as the law allows, there is frustration among residents who feel they deserve more information. The rate of growth in Wapello County’s case load is similar to other counties in which there have been outbreaks at meat processing plants, though city and county officials have said the rise is not connected to any single site.
Rumors persist. The father of one employee at JBS Ottumwa, who asked for anonymity to protect his son, called the Courier Tuesday in frustration. His son’s co-worker tested positive for COVID-19, he said, but the TestIowa site said his son did not qualify for testing.
“I just don’t know where we get answers,” he said.
There have also been increases in the numbers in neighboring counties. Mahaksa County is now at 21 confirmed cases, and Appanoose County confirmed a seventh case on Tuesday.