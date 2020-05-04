OTTUMWA — Monday brought another jump in Wapello County’s confirmed COVID-19 count, with 84 people now having tested positive for the virus.
The rise has been steep. On May 1, local officials announced the county was at 24 cases. That rose to 42 on Saturday and 68 on Sunday. The weekend also saw the first death from COVID-19 in Wapello County.
A total of eight people have recovered from the virus locally. Two patients are listed as currently in state data as hospitalized in Wapello County.
Wapello County Public Health Director Lynelle Diers said over the weekend the county is “tracking a wide community spread of COVID-19 that is currently affecting a growing number of people throughout Wapello County.”
The state’s data put Wapello County even higher, with 94 confirmed cases. But there has been considerable volatility in state reporting, with significant revisions in figures taking place regularly.
The state’s figures did show a major change in an area for which it is the only consistent source of information. Testing in Wapello County has clearly risen substantially in the past several days.
Iowa said there had been 289 people tested in Wapello County as of May 1. The figure on Monday, just four days later, was at 477. It rose by 89 tests on Monday alone.
The Iowa Department of Public Health said Monday morning there were 534 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed and four additional deaths. The latter includes one death each in Wapello and Appanoose counties, both of which were previously announced by county officials.
While Wapello County is not among the hardest-hit counties in Iowa, it is beginning to stand out significantly from the surrounding area. Only Mahaska County is also in double digits, and it has 16 cases. Appanoose County’s total case load is much lower, but the county has seen three deaths.
Polk County has the highest number of cases, with more than 1,660 confirmed cases.
Gov. Kim Reynolds said Monday the state’s effort to create “strike teams” to quickly respond to suspected outbreaks has made a difference in limiting the virus’ spread at vulnerable facilities.
“We’ve had an opportunity to identify and isolate positive cases, conduct case investigations to track the virus activity and to better understand the scope, which ultimately helps us contain and manage the spread,” Reynolds said. “This week we’ll be sending strike teams to several more long term care and manufacturing facilities.”