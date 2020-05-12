OTTUMWA — County officials announced the second local death from COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Information was limited. The person was between the ages of 41-60 and had been hospitalized, but the Wapello County Emergency Management Agency said it could not release further information.
Despite the significant increase in cases since the beginning of May, Wapello County has thus far avoided the kind of tolls seen elsewhere. A total of 289 Iowans have died. Muscatine County’s 24 deaths is the highest in the state.
As with elsewhere, Iowa’s figures show the virus has been more lethal to men, who make up 53 percent of the state’s deaths. And, while most cases are in working-age adults, 46 percent of all fatalities have been among those ages 80 and older.
An update from county officials on the overall case load for Wapello County is expected later Tuesday.