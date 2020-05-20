OTTUMWA — Wapello County officials announced the third local death of a person from COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The county public health and emergency management agencies said the person was between the ages of 61-80 but could not release additional information.
Wapello County has among the highest number of cases out of Iowa’s 99 counties but has seen relatively few deaths. The state lists 383 Iowa deaths during the pandemic, and the number has been falling in recent days.
Deaths are a trailing indicator in the pandemic, though, and Wapello County’s surge in cases began later than much of the rest of the state. The most recent numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health showed 14 people hospitalized in Wapello County for treatment of COVID-19, down one from the high last week.