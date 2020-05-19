OTTUMWA — State figures showed Wapello County passing 400 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, though the 24-hour increase showed only nine new cases. More than 1,400 county residents have been tested.
The Iowa Department of Public Health has changed to what Gov. Kim Reynolds touted as a rolling update on the website, which means the site will be updated as information comes in rather than having a single, daily update. Wapello County’s 405 cases, as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, were an increase of only nine over the previous day’s total.
There remain significant differences between the figures being offered by the state and those from local officials, especially regarding how many people have recovered. The IDPH lists 53 patients as recovered in Wapello County, while the county’s emergency management agency said more than 80 have done so.
The difference makes a considerable difference for both the county’s recovery rate and the active case load. State figures suggest 13 percent of Wapello County patients have recovered and a total of 352 active cases.
Local figures from Tuesday suggested 292 active cases and a recovery rate of nearly 22 percent.
Reynolds focused much of her press conference on Tuesday on the updates to the state’s coronavirus website.
“You can clearly see that the trend line for individual testing has risen dramatically over the last few weeks, reflecting our expanded testing capacities, capabilities across the state,” she said. “You’ll also see that the number of positive cases is trending down.”
The state data also now tracks serology testing, which checks blood samples for antibodies. That test can determine whether someone had COVID-19, regardless of whether they tested positive previously.
Dr. Caitlin Pedati, the state epidemiologist, said that test will help experts learn more about how the virus behaves and spreads.
“We don’t yet know how well these antibodies work, and we don’t know how long they last,” she said. “But it’s going to be really important for us to better understand the kind of immunity that people are developing.”