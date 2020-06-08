OTTUMWA — Patient recoveries from COVID-19 have outpaced new cases by about 2-to-1 over the past week in Wapello County, even as the county has seen deaths increase.
Neither the increase in recoveries nor the increase in deaths is necessarily a surprise. Many COVID cases take about 14 days to run their course, which means the bulk of the 651 cases in Wapello County are at or near that point.
Fatalities have, in many areas, increased after the peak of new infections has already passed. That has been the case in Wapello County as well, with the county now at 18 fatalities.
That means Wapello County, which saw cases increase later than Iowa’s biggest surge, has firmly caught up with the rest of the state in terms of stabilization. New infections from COVID-19 are being found daily, but the numbers are far below where they were a month ago.
Wapello County has approximately 279 active cases of COVID-19, according to state data. That's the lowest figure in about a month.
State officials say about 54 percent of Wapello County patients have recovered. County officials have shown a more optimistic picture, but their website showed no updates since June 5 as of 11 a.m. Monday.
On Monday, county officials announced they received an $8,636 grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority. The IEDA grant will help with prevention and mitigation strategies. It will cover the purchase of 12 portable sanitizing stations, four portable hand-washing stations, disinfectant and a cleaning machine available for loan to public safety departments.
Emergency Management Director Tim Richmond said in a statement the benefits of the grant will be long term.
"All of these items are important components in preventing the spread of COVID-19,” he said. “This equipment will address not only these needs, but will also continue to provide practical, sustainable solutions into the future after the pandemic is over.”
The picture regionally is mixed. Mahaska County confirmed its 100th COVID case over the weekend, but the milestone is closely linked to an outbreak at Crystal Heights Care Center. The center is linked to about three-quarters of all Mahaska County cases.
No other area county has even 50 cases. Monroe County is closest but, as in Mahaska County most of its cases are linked to an outbreak at a long-term care facility.
As serology testing, which detects antibodies from past infections rather than active infections, finds additional cases in the area a clearer picture of the pandemic timeline is coming into focus. The first area serology test appears to have been April 9 in Mahaska County. At that time the county had only five confirmed cases.
No positive serology tests have returned from either Keokuk or Appanoose counties. Since a county’s serology test timeline only shows up on the state’s coronavirus website when a case is confirmed, it is possible those counties could push the earliest serology test date back further.
On Monday, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the opening of four new rural clinics around the state. The clinics, located in Page, Union, Carroll and Crawford counties, will serve as partnerships between state and local health care.