OTTUMWA — State officials said Wapello County had 640 cases of COVID-19 as of midday Saturday, a slight increase over the previous day’s count.
Seven new cases were confirmed Friday, as testing crept back toward the 100-sample mark. But the increase in recoveries means the county’s active case load continues to decrease, and has fallen well below 300. The Iowa Department of Public Health said 55 percent of the county’s cases had recovered.
Also of importance is the fact Wapello County’s rate of positive tests has not hit 10 percent in any day this month. That’s a striking change from May, when positive tests routinely made up 20-30 percent of all tests.
County officials show both fewer cases and more recoveries in their count. Their website said three-quarters of the confirmed cases have recovered, and suggests an active case count of about 100 fewer people than the state’s data.
Sixteen people have died in the pandemic from Wapello County.
About one-third of the people infected in the three area long-term care facilities tracked by the state have recovered, including more than half of the 44 patients connected to Oakwood Specialty Care in Albia.