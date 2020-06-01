OTTUMWA — Wapello County has reached double digits for COVID-19 fatalities, recording the county’s 12th death as it approaches 600 confirmed cases.
It has been a month since Wapello County’s case load began rising quickly. State figures showed 596 cases late Monday, an increase of eight in 24 hours and a figure that puts Wapello County in the top 10 statewide for both the raw number and per-capita cases.
County figures showed 569 confirmed cases, up three from Sunday, and 346 patients who have recovered. Seventeen people are hospitalized from Wapello County. The site was updated Monday to show the percentage of recoveries, which stood at 61 percent.
Testing in Wapello County was slow to respond to the outbreak but had seen a steady increase in the days leading to the Memorial Day holiday. After a dip last week, testing came back strong over the weekend. A total of 250 tests were counted Saturday and another 127 on Sunday. That was easily the highest two-day total yet. The increase found new cases but dropped the rate of positive tests to around 10 percent, a threshold experts have said is important for ensuring accurate tracking.
Monday saw new changes. The TestIowa site that had been at The Beach moved to Evans Middle School. The drive-through testing site requires that people have an appointment through testiowa.com. More than 6,800 residents have taken the online assessment.
The Mask Ottumwa program will resume after what officials called a successful two-day run last week. Masks will be given away for free at Bridge View Center’s parking lot from 8-10 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Health experts have said masks can slow the transmission of the COVID-19 virus.