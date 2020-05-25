OTTUMWA — The Iowa Department of Public Health said Wapello County hit a significant milestone on Sunday, listing 200 COVID tests for county residents for the first time.
The total was easily the most thus far for Wapello County on a single day. It marked the first time Wapello County had back-to-back days with more than 100 tests conducted. In fact, Wapello County has only hit 100 test results for a given day four times, but they have all been since May 20.
The weekend saw a significant increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wapello County. But it’s not quite what it seems. The increase in testing meant the rate of positive tests still came down. It was 14 percent on Saturday and 9 percent on Sunday, only the second time since late April that it has been below 10 percent.
Monday morning saw the state’s count for Wapello County at 513 confirmed cases. It’s enough to give the county the sixth-highest infection rate in Iowa. The county ranks ninth for the raw number of infections and 13th for the number of residents tested.
The tally kept by county officials showed a significant rise this past weekend, though it remains lower than the state’s total. Wapello County showed 478 confirmed cases Monday morning. Officials announced a fourth death in the county over the weekend as well.
The state’s website tracking outbreaks at long-term care facilities now includes the outbreak at Vista Woods Care Center. The site said Vista Woods now has 13 confirmed cases among residents or staff.
The outbreak at Oakwood Specialty Care in Albia has hit 35 cases, with four patients recovered. Crystal Heights Care Center in Mahaska County now has 34 cases, one of which has recovered.
Outbreaks at care centers have been among the most lethal in Iowa. The state recorded 456 deaths as of Monday morning. Of those, 240 (52.6 percent) were in care centers around the state.